Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Cap of $34.95 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $397,803.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00101083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00139745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,818.88 or 1.00122083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.00828746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

