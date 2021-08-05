Enable Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,980 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the typical volume of 337 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,407. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Several research firms have commented on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

