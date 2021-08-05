Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.