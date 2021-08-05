Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enbridge traded as high as C$49.55 and last traded at C$49.44, with a volume of 2469470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$99.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.