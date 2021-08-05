Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.80. 249,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.24.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. Analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

