Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.