EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Critical Survey

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.38 $143.37 million $4.49 21.39 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

EnerSys beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

