Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 7,208,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.