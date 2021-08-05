Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entravision Communications news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.