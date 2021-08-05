Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%.

ELA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.18. Envela has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

