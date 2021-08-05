EpiK Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $740,789.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $740,789.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.83 or 0.99775580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00835931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

