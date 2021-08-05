EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $23.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 205,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,797. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

