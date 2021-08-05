Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.19. 15,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,324. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

