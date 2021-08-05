Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 107.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:EQX traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, reaching C$8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,486. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.77 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 31.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

