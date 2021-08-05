Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.80

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.79, with a volume of 314771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 33.04.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

