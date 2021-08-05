Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 171,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 748,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.69.

EQX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.33.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

