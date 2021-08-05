Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

