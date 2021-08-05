Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stellus Capital Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

SCM opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 61.55%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

