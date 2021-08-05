Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

