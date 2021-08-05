Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.760 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.64.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 975,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,321. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

