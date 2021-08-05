Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €39.00 ($45.88).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.55.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $19.80 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

