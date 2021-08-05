Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESPR. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

