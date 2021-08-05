Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Essent Group worth $33,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $229,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,272 shares of company stock worth $679,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

