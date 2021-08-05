EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $299,340.47 and approximately $618.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00909026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00095442 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

