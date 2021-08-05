Eukles Asset Management Buys 829 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

LSTR traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.10. 136,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.59. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

