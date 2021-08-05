Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.