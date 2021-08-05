Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. Its digital transactions have been gaining traction for quite some time. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. However, it is persistently grappling with high operating expenses, which put pressure on margins. Its weak ROE bothers. The balance sheet position is another concern. The company's second-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.3%. The company reported a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.”

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.24.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

