Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evedo has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00953506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00097536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044092 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.