EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.43.

EVTC stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

