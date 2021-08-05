EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

EVOP stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 140,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 79,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.