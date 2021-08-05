Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl Sells 25,030 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Steve Tutewohl sold 200 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,400.00.

EVH opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

