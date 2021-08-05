Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,614 shares of company stock worth $2,454,147. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.