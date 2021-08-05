Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €29.75 ($35.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

