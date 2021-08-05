Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €29.75 ($35.00) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.