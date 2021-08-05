Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

TSE EIF traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,604. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$26.97 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.16.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.8807025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

