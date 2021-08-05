Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

EXPGY opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

