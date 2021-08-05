Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) PT Raised to $118.00 at Truist

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EXPO opened at $111.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

