Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.26

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.26 and last traded at C$8.23, with a volume of 90389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$733.51 million and a PE ratio of 13.06.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.56%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

