Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers.The REIT raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance by 8.3% on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes with abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.57.

EXR stock opened at $175.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.