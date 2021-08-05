Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers.The REIT raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance by 8.3% on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes with abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.57.

EXR stock opened at $175.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,721 shares of company stock worth $3,038,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

