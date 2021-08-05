F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

