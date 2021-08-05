Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fanhua stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

