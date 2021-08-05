Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 78,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,427,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

