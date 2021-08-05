Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 11.7%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.