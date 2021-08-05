Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.45. 1,753,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,953. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

