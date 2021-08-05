Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6,853.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 12,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.