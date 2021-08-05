Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 466,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,450. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

