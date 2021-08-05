Fetch.ai Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $308.40 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.94 or 0.00901136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00095148 BTC.

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

