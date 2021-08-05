Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65 on October 29th

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FEV opened at GBX 321.71 ($4.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.74. Fidelity European Trust has a one year low of GBX 243.50 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.
About Fidelity European Trust
