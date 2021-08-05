Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56.

