Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.72 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.56. 188,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 919.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

